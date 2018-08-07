Xiaomi Pocophone F1 full specs and images leak online, Snapdragon 845 and liquid cooling in tow

Last month, at an event in Spain, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched two new Android One smartphones – Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. And now, it seems the next smartphone coming from Xiaomi could be the Pocophone F1 that we have been hearing about for some time now.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has been listed on a Romanian retailer’s website along with its full specs and images. The images on the website show us what the Pocophone F1 looks like. The smartphone has small bezels at the top, left and right side, with the bottom bezel being comparatively larger. There’s also a notch up top, and, it’s quite wide.

Moving on to the back, you see two cameras stacked vertically in the center, and, below them is the fingerprint scanner. To the right side of the dual camera module is the LED flash, and, in the bottom portion is the ‘POCOPHONE’ moniker. The smartphone also seems to have a uni-body metal construction.

On the right side of the smartphone is the power button and volume rocker, and, at the top is the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer is located at the bottom, and, it’s flanked by two grilles – one of which houses the primary mic, with the other one housing speakers.

Speaking about the innards, the Pocophone F1 comes powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 9 and has 64 GB of storage on-board. For photography, the smartphone has dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back along with a 20 MP camera on the front. While the Pocophone F1 does come with fingerprint scanner, it also comes with IR Face Unlock.

That said, what’s interesting here is that this smartphone also comes with liquid cooling system.

Lastly, the Pocophone F1 sports a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display and ships with a 4000 mAh battery which keeps the entire package up and running.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

6 GB GPU: Adreno 630

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid Bluetooth: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Liquid Cooling Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

In addition to revealing the images and specs of the Pocophone F1, the Romanian retailer also revealed the price of the smartphone which is RON 1999. This translates to around ₹34,248. Having said that, it’s needless to say that this information doesn’t come straight from Xiaomi, so take with a pinch of salt.

Source | Via