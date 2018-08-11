How to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6 without using any third-party app [Guide]

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched OnePlus 6 back in May this year. The OnePlus 6 is a flagship device that comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. Like previous OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 6 also runs OxygenOS which is very much close to stock Android, but with some useful features added to the mix. One of those features allow you to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6. Haven’t heard of that before? Well, don’t worry, as we show you how to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6

Step 1: To use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6, head over to the Settings > Apps > Parallel Apps menu.

Step 2: For those unaware, Parallel Apps is a feature that allows you to use two accounts of same app on OnePlus 6. Under the Parallel Apps section, you will find a list of apps that support this feature.

You can tap on the toggle button right next to the app that you want to use multiple accounts of on OnePlus 6. In our case, we want to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6, hence, we tapped on the toggle button next to WhatsApp. Once you tap on the toggle button, it turns blue in color and a parallel app (read: clone) of that app is created that lets you sign in with other account. A message will also be displayed that reads “Parallel WhatsApp has been created”.

Once a parallel app has been created, you will see one more icon of that app appearing in the app drawer, however, it will have an orange-colored circle on its corner to help you identify it as a clone. Furthermore, the clone will also appear in the Settings menu.

Step 3: Well, once the parallel app has been created, tap on its icon and log in with your account details. We created a parallel app of WhatsApp because we wanted to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6.

In addition to an orange-colored circle on the parallel app icon of WhatsApp, you will also see “Parallel WhatsApp” written on its top in the recents app view. This is again to help you distinguish between the original app and the parallel app.

Well that’s it. That’s how you can use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6. However, if you no longer wish to use multiple accounts, you can again head over to the Settings > Apps > Parallel Apps menu and tap on the toggle button right next to the app to disable it. However, do note that disabling the parallel app will result in all its data being erased. Hence, do make sure all the data has been backed up.

We hope you were able to use two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6. This same feature is available for older OnePlus smartphones as well like OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T. However, if you don’t own any of these OnePlus smartphones and want to use two accounts of same app, click here.

