BlackBerry KEY2 LE specs and image surface online

A lite variant of the KEY2

By Sagar Bakre
Back in early June this year, BlackBerry launched the BlackBerry KEY2 as a successor to the KEYOne that was launched last year in February. The BlackBerry KEY2 is priced $649 in the US and ₹42,990 in India. Well, for what it offers, the KEY2 is a bit on the expensive side. And, if you too are one of those who want to buy it but find it a bit more expensive, you are in for a treat as we might soon see a lite variant of the KEY2 – called BlackBerry KEY2 LE – coming to the market.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE

Specifications and image (shown above) of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE have leaked online. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE looks similar to the KEY2 (shown below), but, being a lite variant, it does come with toned down specs.

BlackBerry KEY2

While the KEY2 was powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the KEY2 LE will come with Snapdragon 636 SoC. Furthermore, the 6 GB RAM that we have on KEY2 is reduced to 4 GB on the KEY2 LE. The internal storage options have also been reduced from 64/128 GB on KEY2 to 32/64 GB on the KEY2 LE.

Apart from this, the battery has also been shrunk by 500 mAh on the KEY2 LE. The KEY2 LE, like the KEY2, comes with a dual camera setup at the back, but, it consists of 13 MP and 5 MP cameras instead of two 12 MP cameras.

That being said, what still remains the same is the display. The KEY2 LE, like the KEY2, sports a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels. Besides, the physical QWERTY keyboard on the KEY2 LE also comes with fingerprint scanner-embedded space bar and shortcut key that’s present on the KEY2, but, it doesn’t support navigation because it’s not touch-sensitive.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE Specifications [Expected]

  • CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 509
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 4.5-inch IPS lCD display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 433 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.0
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner (on physical keyboard), BlackBerry DTEK Security Suite
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

There’s no word on pricing and availability of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE yet, but we expect to hear more about that soon.

