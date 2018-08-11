BlackBerry KEY2 LE specs and image surface online

Back in early June this year, BlackBerry launched the BlackBerry KEY2 as a successor to the KEYOne that was launched last year in February. The BlackBerry KEY2 is priced $649 in the US and ₹42,990 in India. Well, for what it offers, the KEY2 is a bit on the expensive side. And, if you too are one of those who want to buy it but find it a bit more expensive, you are in for a treat as we might soon see a lite variant of the KEY2 – called BlackBerry KEY2 LE – coming to the market.

Specifications and image (shown above) of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE have leaked online. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE looks similar to the KEY2 (shown below), but, being a lite variant, it does come with toned down specs.

While the KEY2 was powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the KEY2 LE will come with Snapdragon 636 SoC. Furthermore, the 6 GB RAM that we have on KEY2 is reduced to 4 GB on the KEY2 LE. The internal storage options have also been reduced from 64/128 GB on KEY2 to 32/64 GB on the KEY2 LE.

Apart from this, the battery has also been shrunk by 500 mAh on the KEY2 LE. The KEY2 LE, like the KEY2, comes with a dual camera setup at the back, but, it consists of 13 MP and 5 MP cameras instead of two 12 MP cameras.

That being said, what still remains the same is the display. The KEY2 LE, like the KEY2, sports a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels. Besides, the physical QWERTY keyboard on the KEY2 LE also comes with fingerprint scanner-embedded space bar and shortcut key that’s present on the KEY2, but, it doesn’t support navigation because it’s not touch-sensitive.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 4.5-inch IPS lCD display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 433 ppi pixel density

4.5-inch IPS lCD display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 433 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

13 MP + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner (on physical keyboard), BlackBerry DTEK Security Suite

Fingerprint Scanner (on physical keyboard), BlackBerry DTEK Security Suite Battery: 3000 mAh

There’s no word on pricing and availability of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE yet, but we expect to hear more about that soon.

Source