One of the best things about OnePlus smartphones is that they come with an Alert Slider that quickly let you switch between Silent, Do Not Disturb (DND) and Ring mode. However, things change a bit on the OnePlus 6. While all the previous OnePlus smartphones came with Alert Slider on the left side, the OnePlus 6 has it on the right above the power button. But, that’s not the only thing that has changed with the OnePlus 6. Until now, the Alert Slider came with toggles for Silent, Do Not Disturb (DND) and Ring mode. But with OnePlus 6, OnePlus has replaced the DND mode with Vibrate.

Well, that doesn’t mean OnePlus has ditched the DND Mode on the OnePlus 6. No sir. The DND Mode is still present on the OnePlus 6. In fact, it has now been improved so that you can finally set the DND Mode to turn on and off automatically at a specific time. In case you don’t know how to set DND Mode to turn on and off automatically on OnePlus 6, by the end of this article, you will. Read on.

How to set DND Mode to turn on and off automatically on OnePlus 6

Step 1: To set DND Mode to turn on and off automatically on OnePlus 6, head over to the Settings > Sound & vibration > Do Not Disturb preferences menu.

Step 2: Under the ‘Do Not Disturb preferences’ menu, you will see a sub-menu called ‘Scheduled’ under which there will be an option called ‘Auto-Toggle’ with a toggle button right next to it. Well, to set DND Mode to turn on and off automatically on OnePlus 6, just tap on that toggle button.

Step 3: Once you tap on that the toggle button, it will turn blue in color indicating the DND Mode has been set to turn on and off automatically. However, by default, the DND Mode will turn on at 10 pm and turn off at 7 am. You can change those timings by tapping on ‘From’ and ‘To’ and selecting the time at which you want the DND Mode to turn on and off automatically.

Well that’s it. That’s how you set the DND Mode to turn on and off automatically on OnePlus 6. You will now no longer have to remember to turn it on at night before sleeping or turn it off in the morning when you wake up. That said, you can also tap on the ‘Behavior’ option to customize the DND Mode to your liking.

