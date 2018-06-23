Last week, Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator Reliance Jio announced its Double Dhamaka Offer as a part of which it offers 1.5 GB more data per day to its prepaid customers. However, it looks like Jio isn’t done with its announcements for this month yet as the telco has now unveiled three new plans for JioLink users.

Jio has unveiled three new plans for JioLink users that are priced at ₹699, ₹2099 and ₹4199. For those unaware, JioLink is a device that’s used to offer 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot indoors. It’s good for use at shops, homes and even small offices. That said, let’s take a look at what each of these JioLink plans offer.

JioLink ₹699 Plan Details

For ₹699, JioLink users are offered 5 GB high-speed data per day for a period of 28 days which translates to a total of 140 GB of data. However, once the users exhaust 5 GB of data in a day, they can still continue using the Internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Having said that, apart from offering 5 GB data per day, Jio also offers an additional 16 GB of data, taking the total amount of data offered to 156 GB.

JioLink ₹2099 Plan Details

For ₹2099, JioLink users are offered 5 GB high-speed data per day for 98 days which translates to a total of 490 GB of data. Besides, users are also offered an additional 48 GB of data which takes the total amount of data offered to 538 GB.

JioLink ₹4199 Plan Details

For ₹4199, JioLink users are offered 5 GB high-speed data per day, but, it comes with a validity of 196 days, which means users get a total of 980 GB of data for the duration of the validity of this plan. Moreover, users are also offered 96 GB of additional data which means they get a total of 1076 GB of data with this plan.

Having said that, all three of these plans are unlimited plans, which means once users exhaust their 5 GB of data in a day, they can continue to use the Internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. That said, while none of these plans come with voice call or SMS benefits, they do come with complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

