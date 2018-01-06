How to use multiple accounts of same app on OnePlus smartphones [Guide]

There are lots of apps that are available on the Play Store, and, it wouldn’t be an overstatement if say we that there’s an app for almost everything. However, out of all those apps available, the ones that majority of smartphone users have installed on their smartphones are social media apps. After all, everyone wants to be on social media and share photos of their cute puppy or that spicy food they had over the weekend at a Chinese restaurant.

The importance of social media has increased so much that even various brands rely on multiple social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to engage people and increase brand awareness. Well, if you are a social media manager, you might have to deal with multiple social media accounts – like your personal account and the account that belongs to your company.

This is why some social media apps like Twitter and Instagram let you sign in to different accounts and let you switch between them easily. However, there are certain apps like Facebook which don’t have any such provision. Long time ago, we showed you how to use multiple accounts of same app on your Android smartphone. Now today, we show you how to use multiple accounts of same app on OnePlus smartphones. For example, using two different numbers of WhatsApp on one device.

How to use multiple accounts of same app on OnePlus smartphones

Step 1: To be able to use multiple accounts of same app on OnePlus smartphone, you will first have to head over to the Settings > Apps menu and then tap on ‘Parallel Apps‘ option.

Step 2: The Parallel Apps is a feature that OnePlus has introduced on OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T. It lets you use multiple accounts of same app on the smartphone. Well, under the Parallel Apps section, you will see the list of apps that support this feature.

To use multiple account of an app, just tap on the toggle button given right next to the app name. Doing so will create a parallel app (read: clone) of that app which would then let you sign in to it with your other account. For example, if you want to use two different numbers of WhatsApp on your OnePlus phone, then tap on the toggle button provided next to WhatsApp. In our case, we wanted to use different accounts of Facebook, so we tapped on the toggle button next to Facebook.

Well, as soon as you create a clone of an app, another icon of that app with an orange colored circle at its corner will appear in the app drawer. You can also drag and drop that icon of the cloned app on your homescreen. Essentially, the Parallel Apps feature creates another copy of an app. You can also see that copy of the app popping up under the Settings menu.

Step 3: That said, once the parallel app has been created, tap on its icon and log in with your account. We created a parallel app of Facebook and successfully signed in to it with our other account.

In the image shown above, you can see that we have logged in to Facebook with our different accounts.

Well, that’s it. That’s how you use multiple accounts of same app on OnePlus smartphones. If for some reason, you no longer wish to use multiple accounts of same on your OnePlus smartphone, then you need to head back to the Settings > Apps > Parallel Apps menu and tap on the toggle button again to disable the parallel app.

However, do note that disabling the parallel app will result in all its data being erased. Hence, do make sure that you saved your work before disabling it.

We hope you were able to use multiple accounts of same on your OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 or 5T with the help of this guide. If you own any other Android smartphone, then click here to see how you can use multiple accounts of same app on your smartphone.

