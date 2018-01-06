Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for Nokia 6 rolling out in India

Last month, HMD Global rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for Nokia 6, but, this Oreo update wasn’t rolled out in India. However, a couple of days ago, HMD Global said that the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 in India would be rolled out by the end of this week. And now, just before the week comes to an end, HMD Global has begun rolling the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 in India.

We are starting today Oreo Beta Labs roll out for #Nokia6 in India. I understand that some of you may have been waiting for this 😬. Remember that Beta Labs is a test platform and commercial release is well on track 😀. Please jump in and give us your feedback!!! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 6, 2018

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – announced on Twitter that the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 has started rolling out in India. While the beta update has only begun rolling out now, Sarvikas has said in his tweet that the “commercial release” of Oreo update “is well on track”. Well, it remains to be seen how soon can HMD Global roll out the final build of the Oreo update for Nokia 6 across different regions.

Having said that, the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 that’s being rolled out in India carries the same build number that the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 that was rolled out in other regions had. However, the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 in India is larger in size and weighs 1.7 GB, hence, you will only be able to download it over a Wi-Fi network.

Well, as this is an Oreo update, it brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode and Notification Dots to the Nokia 6. Besides, it also comes along with Android security patch that’s dated December 1, 2017.

As of now, there’s no exact date on the roll out of the final build of Oreo for Nokia 6, however, if you can’t wait for the Oreo update on your Nokia 6, you can enroll in the beta program by heading over to www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/betalabs and get the beta version of Oreo. But, do keep in mind that beta software often contains bugs and is not as stable as the final build.