Doogee V will be the first smartphone to feature on-screen fingerprint scanner

By Divyang Makwana
Doogee, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer has unveiled its latest phone that features an on-screen fingerprint scanner underneath a 6.2-inch display. Doogee V sports a large 6.2-inch FullView display with an iPhone X like notch at the top.

The company hasn’t revealed much details about the phone, a video was posted on the internet which shows its design and some features of it. Evan Blass tweeted a render of the Doogee V on his Twitter account.

The Doogee V will be the first phone to have a fingerprint scanner on the display making it the World’s first smartphone to feature the on-screen fingerprint scanner. As of now, we have seen fingerprint scanners embedded on the Home button, Power button, and on the back.

From the photo, you can say the Doogee V will have a type-C USB port, FullView display and iPhone-X like design and the rear side boasts dual-camera setup. As far as the specifications can go, there’s no information about its processor, RAM, storage or the battery and no launch date is specified by the company.

