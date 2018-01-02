Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Nokia 6 to reach India this week

After rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 and opening up the Android Oreo beta program for Nokia 5, HMD Global last month announced the Android Oreo beta for Nokia 6. However, the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 in India wasn’t rolled out. But now, the company has confirmed that the Nokia 6 in India will get the Android Oreo beta in the first week of this year.

This is why I shouldn't give hard dates. We have a couple of improvements that we still want to bring in to the Beta Labs release for Nokia 6 in India since we likely will do just one round before releasing the official Oreo. Think 1st wk of the year, almost ship ready maturity. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 31, 2017

The Android Oreo beta for Nokia 6 wasn’t released in India last month due to an issue caused by “India specific software content”. However, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Offer at HMD Global – has now said that the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 will be released in India in “1st week of the year”. Well, that means if you have enrolled in the beta program, you should expect to get the Android Oreo beta on your Nokia 6 by the end of this week.

We have found a fix for the issue that was triggered by India specific SW content. New SW build is in testing and hope to release shortly. Note that Beta Labs is a testing platform and this sort of issues are part of testing :). Beta Labs helps us get Oreo out faster. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 22, 2017

The Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for Nokia 6 is over 1 GB in size and brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots and Autofill Passwords. Moreover, it also comes along with Google’s Android security patch which is dated December 1, 2017.

While HMD Global is still beta testing the Oreo update for Nokia 6, there’s no exact date on when it will roll out the final stable build of Oreo for Nokia 6. Hence, if you can’t wait to get Oreo on your Nokia 6, you can head over to www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/betalabs and enroll in the beta program to get the Oreo beta on your Nokia 6. But, do keep in mind that the beta build will have some issues and won’t be as stable as the final build.

