Nokia

Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Nokia 6 to reach India this week

By Sagar
After rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 and opening up the Android Oreo beta program for Nokia 5, HMD Global last month announced the Android Oreo beta for Nokia 6. However, the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 in India wasn’t rolled out. But now, the company has confirmed that the Nokia 6 in India will get the Android Oreo beta in the first week of this year.

The Android Oreo beta for Nokia 6 wasn’t released in India last month due to an issue caused by “India specific software content”. However, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Offer at HMD Global – has now said that the Oreo beta for Nokia 6 will be released in India in “1st week of the year”. Well, that means if you have enrolled in the beta program, you should expect to get the Android Oreo beta on your Nokia 6 by the end of this week.

The Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for Nokia 6 is over 1 GB in size and brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots and Autofill Passwords. Moreover, it also comes along with Google’s Android security patch which is dated December 1, 2017.

While HMD Global is still beta testing the Oreo update for Nokia 6, there’s no exact date on when it will roll out the final stable build of Oreo for Nokia 6. Hence, if you can’t wait to get Oreo on your Nokia 6, you can head over to www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/betalabs and enroll in the beta program to get the Oreo beta on your Nokia 6. But, do keep in mind that the beta build will have some issues and won’t be as stable as the final build.

