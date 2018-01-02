OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant reportedly launching in India on January 26

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5 back in June this year in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colors. Later, the company launched the OnePlus 5 in Soft Gold color. More recently, the company launched the OnePlus 5T, but, it’s only offered in Midnight Black color. However, OnePlus also launched two more variants of the 5T later on – the Lava Red color variant and the Star Wars Limited Edition. Well, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is already sold in India, however, according to a latest report, the company is also going to launch the Lava Red color variant in the country later this month.

According to a report by Beebom, OnePlus is going to launch the Lava Red color variant of the OnePlus 5T on January 26 in India. The OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant was launched in China and is available exclusively in the Chinese market.

Unlike the Midnight Black color variant of the 5T, the Lava Red color variant only comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It’s priced at ¥3499 (around ₹34,220) in China, however, chances are it would be priced similarly to the Midnight Black variant at ₹37,999 in India.

Well, as of now, there’s no word from OnePlus regarding the launch of the Lava Red color variant of 5T in India, however, we expect the company to start teasing its launch through social media soon if it really plans to launch it in India later this month.

Also Read: Is OnePlus going to launch a Sandstone back variant of the OnePlus 5T?

Also, with the launch of the Lava Red color variant of the 5T, Indian customers will have three options to choose from – the OnePlus 5T in Midnight Black color, the OnePlus 5T in Lava Red color, and, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. However, unlike the 8 GB RAM model of Midnight Black color variant, the Star Wars Edition Limited Edition is priced ₹1000 more at ₹38,999 in India.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: HydrogenOS

HydrogenOS Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

So, would you like to buy the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant? Or do you like the Midnight Black or Star Wars Limited Edition more?