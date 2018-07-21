How to record calls automatically on OnePlus 6 without using any third-party app [Guide]

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 back in May this year. The OnePlus 6 is one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market right now as it comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8 GB RAM. It also runs OxygenOS which is close to stock Android and is devoid of any useless bloatware. Having said that, even if OxygenOS is close to stock Android, it does come with some useful features. Moreover, the OnePlus 6 also comes with a feature that lets you record calls automatically without having to download any third-party call recording apps.

How to record calls automatically on OnePlus 6

Step 1: To record calls automatically on OnePlus 6, open the Phone app and then tap on the three-dot menu button located in the top-right corner of the screen. After that, tap on ‘Settings’ and then ‘Call Record’. Once you tap on the ‘Call Record’ option, you will see another option that says ‘Call Record’, but with a toggle button next to it. Well, just tap on that toggle button.

Step 2: After you tap on the toggle button next to the ‘Call Record’ option, you will see more options related to call recording. To record calls automatically on OnePlus 6, tap on the toggle button next to the ‘Calls auto-recording’ option.

By default, calls from all the numbers will be recorded automatically, but, if you want to record calls automatically on OnePlus 6 that are from your favorite contacts or from specific number(s), you can tap on ‘Auto-recording range’ and then select the ‘Favorite contacts’ or ‘Specify number’ option based on your needs.

If you choose the ‘Specify number’ option, you will have to tap on the ‘Specify number’ option under the ‘Specify recording range’ sub-menu and then select the number from your contacts list. You can also record calls automatically on OnePlus 6 from unknown numbers. To do so, all you have to do is tap on the toggle button next to ‘Unknown number’ option after selecting the ‘Specify number’ option from under the ‘Auto-recording range’ sub-menu.

So that’s it. That’s how you can record calls automatically on OnePlus 6 without using any third-party app. For more tips and tricks, you can head over to our ‘How-To Guides‘ section. Besides, you can also check out these 30 OnePlus 6 tips, tricks and hidden features to make the most out of it. Moreover, you can also check out our OnePlus 6 review if you are planning to buy one.

