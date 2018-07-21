Earlier this month, at the 41st RIL Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 2 – successor to the JioPhone that was launched last year. But, alongside launching the JioPhone 2, Jio also announced the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer through which you can get last year’s JioPhone at ₹501 instead of ₹1500 by exchanging your old phone. Obviously, your old phone should be in a working condition and shouldn’t be damaged if you want to exchange it and get JioPhone at ₹501. While Jio has made it clear that you can exchange any 2G/3G/4G (non-VoLTE) phone to avail this offer, there are still many people who are unsure of whether their phones are eligible for exchange under this JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer or not. If you too are one of them, then we show you how to check if your phone is eligible for exchange under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer. Read on.

How to check if your phone is eligible for exchange under JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer

Step 1: Open Internet browser – either on your computer or on your smartphone.

Step 2: Head over to www.jio.com/en-in/jiophone.

Step 3: Now scroll down until you see the text “List of mobile phones eligible for exchange”. Once you reach there, you will see two drop-down options. One is to select the brand and the other to select the model.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Select Brand‘ option to select the brand of your old phone that you want to exchange. After that, click on the ‘Select Model‘ option to select the model. Once you do that, you will see “Congratulations!” written in big fonts in green color, followed by “Your phone is eligible for exchange under JioPhone Monsoon Hungama” written below it. This indicates that your phone is eligible for exchange under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer.

Initially, we thought Jio was only accepting feature phones for exchange under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, but, to our surprise, the telco is also accepting smartphones like the OnePlus 3 (lul, wut?) that are way more expensive than the JioPhone. In fact, at press time, Flipkart was offering around ₹7000 to the customers for exchanging the OnePlus 3. Hence, it would be wise that you exchange only feature phones to get the JioPhone at ₹501, and not some smartphones, because if you do that, then you would be the only one at loss.

Having said that, the JioPhone at ₹501 is a very lucrative option for those who are still stuck with non-4G feature phones. The JioPhone also comes with some smartphone-like features, in addition to apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps. In fact, popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube will be available for JioPhone from August 15.

You can click here to know more about the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer.