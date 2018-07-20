JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer goes live; Here’s how to get JioPhone at ₹501

At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) over two weeks ago, telecom operator Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 2 – successor to the highly popular JioPhone that was launched last year in July. However, alongside launching the JioPhone 2, Jio also announced JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer through which you can buy last year’s JioPhone for as low as ₹501. The registrations for JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer already kicked-off last weekend, and, starting today, from 5.01 pm onwards, the offer finally goes live in India.

What is JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer?

The JioPhone Hungama Offer was announced by Reliance Jio at the company’s AGM two weeks ago. As a part of this offer, you can exchange your old feature phone and get a new JioPhone at ₹501. For those unaware, or have forgotten, the JioPhone is priced at ₹1500. However, this amount is returned to the customers after three years if they return the JioPhone. But, do note that to be eligible to get a refund of this ₹1500, you have to do recharges of a certain amount during the period of three years.

That said, if you exchange your old feature phone, you get the JioPhone for ₹501 instead of ₹1500. And, the good news is that you get that amount of ₹501 back after three years if you return the phone and do recharges of a certain amount.

How to get JioPhone at ₹501?

To get JioPhone at ₹501, all you have to do is head over to the nearest Jio Store, hand over your old feature phone in working condition to the retailer, and of course, pay the amount of ₹501. The new JioPhone will come with a new Jio SIM, however, those who want to retain their current number can port out to Jio’s network as you can only use a Jio SIM inside a JioPhone.

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer Terms and Conditions

Your old feature phone must be in working condition

Your old feature phone must not be damaged and have any broken/missing parts

Only those feature phones that are sold after January 1, 2015 are accepted

The feature phone should not be a CDMA device, or carrier locked

You should hand over your feature phone along with its charger

Your old feature phone should be handed over to the retailer at the time of buying the JioPhone

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer Recharge Plans

The prepaid plans priced at ₹49 and ₹153 that were announced for JioPhone are all valid for those who buy the JioPhone under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer. Both these plans come with a validity of 28 days, however, with ₹49 plan, users can get 1 GB high-speed data, whereas, with ₹153 plan, users get 1.5 GB data per day which translates to a total of 42 GB of data. Besides, even if you exhaust the data on both the plans, you can still continue to use Internet, albeit at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

Both these plans offer unlimited voice calls, free roaming and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. But, those who have recharged with the ₹49 plan get 50 free SMS, whereas, customers who have recharged for ₹153 get 100 free SMS per day.

That said, as a part of this JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer, Jio also announced a special plan priced at ₹594 (to be availed at the time of exchange) that offers free voice calls, free SMS and 90 GB data for a period of six months. Apart from that, Jio has also announced a ₹99 plan that offers free voice calls, 300 SMS and 500 MB data per day for 28 days. In addition to this, Jio is also offering complimentary voucher worth ₹101 that offers 6 GB of add-on data.