Back in April this year, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, ASUS has sold only the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants in India until now. Earlier this month, during the launch of ZenFone 5Z, ASUS said that the 6 GB RAM variant would go on sale in India this month. And now, the company has finally announced that the 6 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase starting July 26.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 6 GB RAM variant will go on sale in India from July 26, and, just like the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants, the 6 GB RAM variant will also be sold exclusively through Flipkart. The 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹10,999, 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹12,999, and, the 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹14,999.

That said, the cameras on these variants differ from each other. The 3 and 4 GB RAM variants come with 13 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 16 MP + 5 MP camera at the back along with a 16 MP camera on the front. Apart from the difference in cameras, everything else remains the same across all three variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Do check out our ZenFone Max Pro M1 review if you are planning to buy one. It competes with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro launched back in February in India.