Xiaomi Mi A2 official renders leak online ahead of July 24 launch

Chinese smartphone Xiaomi has scheduled a Global Launch Event on July 24 in Madrid, Spain where it’s going to launch two new Android One smartphones – Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. The Mi A2 will succeed last year’s Mi A1, whereas, the Mi A2 Lite won’t succeeding anyone because it’s the first time Xiaomi is launching a Lite version of its Android One smartphone. Thanks to a Polish website, we already know what these smartphones will look like. And now, we are looking at the official renders of the Mi A2 that have leaked online which further corroborate the design of this Mi A1 successor.

The official renders (shown above and below) that have leaked online not only confirm the design of the Mi A2, they also reveal that the Mi A2 will come in at least three colors – Black, Red, Gold. Last year’s Mi A1 was actually a re-branded Mi 6X, but with the difference being that the former is an Android One smartphone and runs stock version of Android instead of Xiaomi’s MIUI custom Android skin.

Well, going by that logic, the Mi A2 is also expected to be a re-branded Mi 6X that was launched in China back in April this year. Being a successor to the Mi A1 and being a part of Android One program, the Mi A2 will also run stock version of Android, something that you can see from the leaked renders. The navigation buttons on the screens of these renders are similar to what we see on stock Android. And they are definitely not looking like the ones we see on Xiaomi smartphones that run MIUI.

Apart from the difference in software between the Mi A2 and the Mi 6X, the hardware under hood will remain the same. However, the RAM and internal storage configuration may differ.

That said, alongside the Mi A2, Xiaomi is also going to launch the Mi A2 Lite. If all the leaked specs and renders are to believed, then the Mi A2 Lite will actually be a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro running stock Android instead of MIUI. The Redmi 6 Pro was launched in China late last month.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price [Expected]

Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920)

PLN 1299 (around $350/₹23,920) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760)

PLN 1399 (around $376/₹25,760) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: PLN 1599 (around $430/₹29,463)

