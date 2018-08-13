Xiaomi’s POCO F1 is launching in India on August 22, here’s everything we know about it

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced Pocophone as its new sub-brand which will be called POCO in India. And since then, this new sub-brand is being promoted across different social media platforms. The first smartphone from Xiaomi’s new sub-brand was expected to be the Pocophone F1 that we have been hearing of for some time now. However, there was no information on when this smartphone would be launched. But now, the company has announced that it will be launching the POCO F1 in India next week which is nothing but the Pocophone F1.

More than peak performance, more than speed – the best of smartphone innovation is almost here. Brace yourself for the #MasterOfSpeed. See you on August 22, 2018. #POCOF1 pic.twitter.com/Uwt0ZcB26N — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 13, 2018

POCO India, through its Twitter account, has announced that it will be launching the POCO F1 in India on August 22. “More than peak performance, more than speed – the best of smartphone innovation is almost here. Brace yourself for the #MasterOfSpeed.” tweeted POCO India.

Going by the recent tweets, it looks like the company has put a lot of emphasis on speed and performance with the POCO F1. POCO has also confirmed that the F1 will be powered by a Snapdragon chip, but, the name wasn’t revealed. Well, the POCO F1 was recently spotted on a Romanian retailer’s website along with its images and full specs which suggest that the smartphone will come with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 running the show. Furthermore, recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will come in three different configurations in India – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. You can check out the leaked specs of POCO F1 down below.

Pocophone/POCO F1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Bluetooth: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Liquid Cooling

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Liquid Cooling Colors: Grey, Blue, Gradient, Kevlar

Grey, Blue, Gradient, Kevlar Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

With the launch just a week from now, we might hear more about the POCO F1 in the next couple of days, especially its price. If priced correctly, the POCO F1 will take on the likes of OnePlus 6 and ASUS ZenFone 5Z which are both powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, come with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

We are very much excited to get our hands on the POCO F1. What about you?