Honor Play 7 launched in India as Honor 7S with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera

Last week, we came across a report which stated that Huawei sub-brand Honor was going to launch the Honor 7S in India this week. Soon after, the company confirmed that it’s going to launch the Honor 7S in India on September 4, i.e., today. And, as promised, Honor has finally launched the Honor 7S for the Indian market today.

The Honor 7S was first launched in late May this year in Pakistan. And, for those unaware, the Honor 7S is actually a re-branded Honor Play 7 that was launched in China. The Honor 7S is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The side bezels are small, but the bottom bezel is comparatively larger and is home to Honor moniker. The smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner though.

In terms of optics, the Honor 7S comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front – both of which are accompanied by flash. The internal storage on the 7S is pegged at 16 GB, but, the smartphone does come with a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you further expand the storage up to 256 GB while also allowing you to insert two nano SIMs inside the phone – all at the same time.

On the software side of things, the Honor 7S boots up to EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. And, lastly, the smartphone ships with a 3020 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Honor 7S Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: PowerVR GE8100

Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with flash

Internal Storage: 16 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual Nano

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Battery: 3020 mAh

Honor 7S Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹6999

Price: ₹6999

Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart. First flash sale at 12 pm on September 14.

