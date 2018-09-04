LG

LG launches Q Stylus+ in India with 6.2-inch FullVision Display and IP68 dust and water resistance

By Sagar Bakre
Last week, South Korean tech giant LG launched the LG Q7 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹15,990. And now, further expanding its portfolio of Q Series smartphones in the country, LG has today launched the LG Q Stylus+ in India.

The LG Q Stylus+ was announced back in early June this year, and, if it isn’t clear already from its name, the Q Stylus+ comes with a stylus that makes it easier for you to edit photos with precision or jot down notes quickly even when the display of the smartphone is off.

The LG Q Stylus+ boasts metal construction and also comes with IP68 certification which makes it dust and water resistant. Not just that, the Q Stylus+ also has MIL-STD 810G military certification which makes it quite durable.

The LG Q Stylus+ sports a 6.2-inch FullVision display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the Q Stylus+ comes with MediaTek’s MT6750S octa-core processor running the show which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone also has 64 GB of storage aboard, with an option to expand the storage up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card.

On the software side of things, the LG Q Stylus+ boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, it comes with a feature called QLens that lets users quickly find information about a product by taking a photo of it.

That said, the photography department on the LG Q Stylus+ is handled by a 16 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, it also comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for a better audio experience.

Lastly, the LG Q Stylus+ is offered in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colors in India, and, it ships with a 3300 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of Q Stylus+, Advait Vaidya, Business Head, Mobiles, LG India, said, “The LG Q Stylus adds another dimension to our series of exceptionally-priced midrange phones that deliver amazing value to consumers. This phone is another example of LG’s promise to deliver a wider selection of devices this year with premium features designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s evolving smartphone users.

LG Q Stylus+ Specifications

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz MT6750S octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision Display with 389 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, Portrait Mode and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 with Super Wide Angle lens
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Stylus Pen, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810 military certification, QLens, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound
  • Colors: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue
  • Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

LG Q Stylus+ Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹21,990
  • Availability: Goes on sale from September 5

