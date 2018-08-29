LG Q7 with 5.5-inch 18:9 display, 13 MP camera and IP68 dust and water resistance launched in India

Earlier this month, South Korean smartphone brand LG launched the LG G7+ ThinQ in India with a price tag of ₹39,990. The G7+ ThinQ is a flagship which was announced back in May. Well, after launching the G7+ ThinQ, LG has now launched the LG Q7 in India.

The LG Q7 was announced back in May this year, and, it is successor to the LG Q6 that was launched in India back in August last year with a price tag of ₹14,990. The LG Q7 sports a 5.5-inch FullVision display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone boasts metallic construction and flaunts a 2.5D Arc Glass at the back which makes it comfortable to hold.

Under the hood, the LG Q7 comes with MediaTek’s MT6750S octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo and has 32 GB of storage on-board.

Photography on the LG Q7 is handled by a 13 MP snapper at the back and an 8 MP snapper on the front. The smartphone comes with Portrait Mode as well as AI-based QLens which makes use of image recognition to provide information about an object to the users just by looking at the object through the camera. However, QLens is not only restricted to providing information about objects, but also provides information about food, celebrities as well as landmarks.

The LG Q7 comes in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colors, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Commenting on the launch of the LG Q7, Advait Vaidya, Business Head, Mobiles, LG India, said, “We are happy to introduce new smartphones in our best-selling Q series. LG Q7 is a balanced smartphone with the latest premium features like in recently introduced LG G7+ ThinQ. The Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price. We are confident that the consumers who are looking for a balanced smartphone with the premium features will find the LG Q7 very hard to resist.“

LG Q7 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750S octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision Display with 442 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810G military certification, QLens, Portrait Mode, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Colors: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue

Battery: 3000 mAh with Fast Charging

