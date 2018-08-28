Samsung reveals India price of Galaxy J2 Core, its first Android Go smartphone

Last weekend, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its very first Android Go smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core. The smartphone was announced for Indian and Malaysian markets, however, the India price of the Galaxy J2 Core wasn’t revealed. Well, after four days from the announcement, Samsung has finally revealed the India price of Galaxy J2 Core.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy J2 Core is priced at ₹6190 in India. The Galaxy J2 Core is the first Android Go smartphone from Samsung. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) which is a lightweight version of Android developed specially for smartphones with weak hardware like 1 GB or less amount of RAM and 8 GB or less amount of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7570 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5-inch TFT display that has a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels.

The Galaxy J2 Core comes with 8 GB of internal storage, but fret not, as you do have the option to expand the storage via microSD card. For photography, the Galaxy J2 Core comes with an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE and comes packed with a 2600 mAh battery that keeps the package up and running.

“Galaxy J2 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment towards meaningful innovations that delight our customers. We are pleased to integrate industry-first smart memory management solutions that allow apps or content on the memory card. We are also pleased to partner with Google in bringing the latest Android experience for entry-level smartphones with Oreo (Go Edition) on Galaxy J2 Core. This approach eradicates current consumer pain points by opening apps 15% faster, delivering 2X storage out of the box, and allowing consumers to stream content for up to 11 hours on YouTube Go. This is indicative of Samsung’s commitment to a digitally enabled India by allowing our customers to Go Faster & Go Longer.” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Exynos 7570 quad-core processor

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

5-inch qHD (960 x 540) TFT display Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 8 GB

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Gold, Blue, Black Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Price in India and Availability