Samsung launches Galaxy J2 Core in India, its first Android Go smartphone

Back in late April this year, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 2018 in India with 5-inch Super AMOLED display, 8 MP camera, 2600 mAh battery, and, a price tag of ₹8190. Well now, after almost four months from launching the Galaxy J2 2018 in India, Samsung has today launched Galaxy J2 Core in India. The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is Samsung’s first Android Go smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, which is the first Android Go smartphone from Samsung, was first spotted on Geekbench back in April this year with its key specifications. But now that Samsung has made the Galaxy J2 Core official, we now know more about this first Android Go smartphone from Samsung.

Being an Android Go smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android which is developed specially for smartphones with weak hardware – like 1 GB or less amount of RAM and 8 GB or less amount of internal storage.

In addition to Android Go, the Galaxy J2 Core also comes with ‘Optimized Data Control’ for “easy management without worry of exceeding data limit”. Having said that, the smartphone features a 5-inch display that has resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. It is powered by Exynos 7570 SoC which is paired with 1 GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core comes with 8 GB of internal storage, but don’t worry, as you do have the option to expand the storage via microSD card. The Galaxy J2 Core also comes with an 8 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front – both of which have f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, the smartphone ships with a 2600 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

“At Samsung, we are committed to providing our customers with inspiring technology and leading innovation across all our devices, in every category to fit their needs. The Galaxy J2 Core offers a complete smartphone experience, incorporating some of the key features available on high-end devices with improved battery, storage and performance that is particularly appealing to first time owners.” said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Specifications

1.4 GHz Exynos 7570 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

5-inch qHD (960 x 540) TFT display Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 8 GB

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 2600 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Price in India and Availability