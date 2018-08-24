OPPO R17 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Earlier this week, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO R17 which is the world’s first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 670 SoC and Gorilla Glass 6. The R17 also features a 6.4-inch Waterdrop Screen along with dual cameras at the back. Well, days later, the company has now launched one more smartphone under its R Series – the OPPO R17 Pro.

As already evident from its name, the OPPO R17 Pro is a high-end version of the OPPO R17. Unlike the R17 that’s powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC, the R17 Pro comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood which is mated to 8 GB RAM. It boots up to ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, sports a 6.4-inch Waterdrop Screen that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, the display also comes with a notch up top which looks like a falling drop a water; thus the name Waterdrop Screen.

The OPPO R17 Pro has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%, and round the back, it flaunts a “fog gradient” design while rocking a 3D matte glass. While the OPPO R17 features dual cameras at the back, the R17 Pro boasts triple cameras.

The triple camera setup at the back of the OPPO R17 Pro is a combination of one 12 MP camera, one 20 MP camera, and, one TOF (Time of Flight) 3D Stereo Camera. Well, the third, TOF 3D camera is used for 3D depth sensing that allows the users to take 3D photos. Moreover, OPPO says that this 3D camera can also be used to turn the TV into a game console. With that being said, the 12 MP camera at the back comes with a variable aperture of F1.5/F2.4, and, the 20 MP camera comes with an aperture of F2.6.

For selfies and video calls, the OPPO R17 Pro features a 25 MP camera at the front that comes with F2.0 aperture and some AI-based features.

Apart from the triple rear cameras, another major highlight of the OPPO R17 Pro is the in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on the screen. However, you are required to place your finger at a specific spot to unlock the smartphone.

The OPPO R17 launched earlier this week comes with a 3500 mAh battery, whereas, the OPPO R17 Pro comes with two cells of 1850 mAh each which translates to a total of 3700 mAh of battery power. Oh, and yes, unlike the R17 that comes with VOOC Flash Charge, the R17 Pro comes with Super VOOC Flash Charge that uses 50W (10V/5A) output to offer 40% charge in 10 minutes.

OPPO R17 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

GPU: Adreno 616

Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6, 430 nits brightness and 402 ppi pixel density

Front Camera: 25 MP with F2.0 aperture and AI Beauty

SIM: Dual SIM

Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner with 3P Lens

OPPO R17 Pro Price and Availability

Price: ¥4299 (around $624/₹43,842)

¥4299 (around $624/₹43,842) Availability: Goes on sale in China from mid-October. No word on availability in other markets.

