Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launched in India with Snapdragon 660 SoC, Dual Cameras and 3700 mAh battery

Two days ago, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy Note9 in India with a starting price of ₹67,900. And today, Samsung has launched two more smartphones in the country. One is the Galaxy J2 Core Android Go smartphone that we already told you about, and, the other is the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is an upper mid-range smartphone. It flaunts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also boasts glass-metal construction, meaning the front and back of the smartphone is covered with glass (2.5D on the front, 3D at the back), whereas, the frames are made out of metal.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC running the show which is mated to 6 GB RAM. It boots up to Android Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 64 GB of storage on-board. However, those who want more space can expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card.

The photography department on the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is handled by Dual Intellicam which is actually a dual camera setup that consists of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera. Samsung says this system “adjusts itself intelligently” to “take brilliant pictures in every light condition – be it day, or night”. That being said, at the front, you get a 24 MP single snapper for selfies and video calls. The front camera comes with features like Smart Beauty, Pro Lighting and AR Stickers.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star ships with a 3700 mAh that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy A8 Star in India, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy A8 Star comes with the first ever Dual Intellicam proposition that can turn anyone into a professional photographer. It lets you click the perfect picture anywhere, anytime and in any light. And A8 Star is one gorgeous smartphone. Its Immersive 6.3 inches infinity display and slim design are sure to make a style statement again just like all of our other Galaxy A Series devices”.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 2.5D curved glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7, PDAF) + 24 MP (f/1.7) Dual Intellicam with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7, PDAF) + 24 MP (f/1.7) Dual Intellicam with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Beauty, Pro Lighting and AR Stickers

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Beauty, Pro Lighting and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby, Dual Messenger, Samsung Pay

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby, Dual Messenger, Samsung Pay Colors: Midnight Black, Ivory White

Midnight Black, Ivory White Battery: 3700 mAh with 15W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Price in India and Availability