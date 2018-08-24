OPPO A5 launched in India with 6.2-inch notched display, dual rear cameras and 4230 mAh battery

Three days ago, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F9 and F9 Pro in India with a price tag of ₹19,990 and ₹23,990 respectively. And now, the company has launched one more smartphone in India – the OPPO A5.

The OPPO A5 looks similar to the OPPO A3s that was launched in India last month. In fact, the OPPO A5 not only looks similar to the A3s, but, the underlying hardware on the A5 is also the same as A3s. The OPPO A5 features a 6.2-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and, a notch up top.

Under the hood, the OPPO A5 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The A5 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, there’s also a microSD card slot that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB.

For photography, the OPPO A5 comes with a dual camera setup at the back which is placed in the top-left corner in horizontal orientation. This setup is a combination of one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The 13 MP camera has f/2.2 aperture whereas the 2 MP camera has f/2.41 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP snapper on the front that has f/2.2 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras support Portrait Mode.

Commenting on the launch of A5 in India, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, “As a brand, Oppo is committed to offering consumers a product that syncs with their demands. Our focus has always been on enhancing the smartphone experience for the Indian consumers. With A5, we wish to bring a smartphone that comes with features that meet the current demands of the young generation. Along with advanced features like dual camera, super full screen and extensive battery, the Oppo A5 has been designed to enable consumers to capture every moment perfectly“.

OPPO A5 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

OPPO A5 Price in India and Availability