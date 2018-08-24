Realme 2 launching in India next week will come with 6.2-inch notched display and Snapdragon processor

Realme – a smartphone brand that debuted in India back in May this year – is all set to launch the Realme 2 in India next week which is going to be its second smartphone. The company already revealed some of the details of the Realme 2 like the battery size, and now, we have some more details about this smartphone.

The Realme 1 that was launched in India back in May was sold exclusively through Amazon India, however, Realme has now confirmed that the Realme 2 will be sold exclusively through Flipkart instead of Amazon India. Furthermore, the company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor, however, the name of the processor wasn’t revealed. For those unaware, the Realme 1 was powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 octa-core processor.

Realme already confirmed that the Realme 2 will come with a 4230 mAh battery which is significantly larger than the 3410 mAh that came with the Realme 1, and, the company also confirmed that the smartphone will come with dual rear cameras instead of one. Furthermore, the Realme 2 is also confirmed to come with a notched display, and now, the company has confirmed that the Realme 2 will sport a 6.2-inch display which is 0.2-inch larger than the display on Realme 1.

In addition to all this, the Realme 2 will also be priced below ₹10,000. However, the exact price is currently unknown. Either way, the Realme 2 will be launched in India on August 28, hence, we don’t have to wait much to know more about its specs, price as well as availability.