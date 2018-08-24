Huawei Nova 3 with Kirin 970 SoC, 6 GB RAM and AI Quad Cameras goes on open sale in India; Here are the offer details
Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched two new smartphones in India – Nova 3 and Nova 3i. The Nova 3i went on sale in India more than two weeks ago, and now, the Nova 3 is also finally available for purchase in the country.
The Huawei Nova 3 has gone on open sale in India, meaning it’s available for purchase to anyone at anytime. The Nova 3 is priced at ₹34,999 and is sold online exclusively through Amazon India. The Huawei Nova 3 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.
The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch notched display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Nova 3 also comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera, and, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 24 MP and one 2 MP camera. The cameras also come equipped with AI-based features like AI Beauty and AI Scene Detection.
The Nova 3 has 128 GB of storage on-board and comes packed with a 3750 mAh battery. Other features on the Nova 3 include 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, and, AI Photo Gallery.
Huawei Nova 3 Specifications
- CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP12
- Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD
- Battery: 3750 mAh
Huawei Nova 3 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹34,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India
Huawei Nova 3 Offers
- No-cost EMI of up to 12 months
- Extra ₹2000 off on exchange
- ₹1200 cashback from Reliance Jio along with 100 GB additional data
- Instant discount of ₹3000 on purchases through American Express cards
