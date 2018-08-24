Huawei Nova 3 with Kirin 970 SoC, 6 GB RAM and AI Quad Cameras goes on open sale in India; Here are the offer details

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched two new smartphones in India – Nova 3 and Nova 3i. The Nova 3i went on sale in India more than two weeks ago, and now, the Nova 3 is also finally available for purchase in the country.

The Huawei Nova 3 has gone on open sale in India, meaning it’s available for purchase to anyone at anytime. The Nova 3 is priced at ₹34,999 and is sold online exclusively through Amazon India. The Huawei Nova 3 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Come One Come All! #HuaweiNova3 is now open for sale only on Amazon. Get your best-in-class AI-powered phone today!!

The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch notched display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Nova 3 also comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera, and, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 24 MP and one 2 MP camera. The cameras also come equipped with AI-based features like AI Beauty and AI Scene Detection.

The Nova 3 has 128 GB of storage on-board and comes packed with a 3750 mAh battery. Other features on the Nova 3 include 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, and, AI Photo Gallery.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro

24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD Battery: 3750 mAh

Huawei Nova 3 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹34,999

₹34,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India

Huawei Nova 3 Offers