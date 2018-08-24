Huawei

Huawei Nova 3 with Kirin 970 SoC, 6 GB RAM and AI Quad Cameras goes on open sale in India; Here are the offer details

By Sagar Bakre
Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched two new smartphones in India – Nova 3 and Nova 3i. The Nova 3i went on sale in India more than two weeks ago, and now, the Nova 3 is also finally available for purchase in the country.

The Huawei Nova 3 has gone on open sale in India, meaning it’s available for purchase to anyone at anytime. The Nova 3 is priced at ₹34,999 and is sold online exclusively through Amazon India. The Huawei Nova 3 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch notched display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Nova 3 also comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera, and, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 24 MP and one 2 MP camera. The cameras also come equipped with AI-based features like AI Beauty and AI Scene Detection.

The Nova 3 has 128 GB of storage on-board and comes packed with a 3750 mAh battery. Other features on the Nova 3 include 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, and, AI Photo Gallery.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications

  • CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Mali-G72 MP12
  • Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI +  HDR Pro
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Nano
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD
  • Battery: 3750 mAh

Huawei Nova 3 Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹34,999
  • Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India

Huawei Nova 3 Offers

  • No-cost EMI of up to 12 months
  • Extra ₹2000 off on exchange
  • ₹1200 cashback from Reliance Jio along with 100 GB additional data
  • Instant discount of ₹3000 on purchases through American Express cards

