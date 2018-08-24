Lava has announced a new smartphone under its Z-series, the Lava Z60s is a budget smartphone featuring Android Oreo (Go Edition). Lava has a number of Z-series smartphones, the Z50 Android Oreo (Go Edition), Z61 Android Oreo (Go Edition), Z60, Z70, Z80, Z90, and Z91.

The Lava Z60s features a 5-inch IPS HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Specs include a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM, and 16 GB internal storage that expands up to 128 GB via microSD card.

On the battery side, it packs a 2,500 mAh and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). The Z60s offers a basic hardware essential for running the Android Oreo (Go Edition) The Android Go Edition is a lightweight Android OS which requires less hardware resources.

The Lava Z60s is priced at Rs 4,949 for 1 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. It is available in Black and Gold color and in more than 75,000 retail outlets. Offers include Rs 2,200 cashback offer from Jio on a recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International, said,

“Our Z60 smartphone gained unprecedented popularity with our consumers in a short time. Following an overwhelming response to Z60; we are now pleased to offer its power packed successor – Z60s. Our go-to-market strategy is aligned with creating value for our customers through improvisation based on constant customer feedback, our Z60s is a true testimony to that. We are sure that Z60s will surpass the success of Z60 and emerge as the most loved smartphone.”

Lava Z60s Specifications

Software: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core processor

Storage: 16 GB internal, microSD support up to 128 GB

Selfie Camera: 5 MP, LED flash

Cellular: 4G LTE, dual SIM

Weight: 136 grams

Lava Z60 Price & Availability