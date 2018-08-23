10.or D2 Hands-on [Images]

10.or (pronounced as Tenor) has launched its budget smartphone D2 in India. 10.or is a mobile brand by Amazon India and is a part of ‘Crafted for Amazon’ initiative which features products that have been made in India and designed for India.

10.or D2 Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio

5.45-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC

1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB OR 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB OR 32 GB internal, expands via microSD card up to 128 GB

16 GB OR 32 GB internal, expands via microSD card up to 128 GB Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, Sony IMX258 LED flash

13 MP f/2.0, Sony IMX258 LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, LED flash

5 MP f/2.0, LED flash Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM)

4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM) Battery: 3,200 mAh

3,200 mAh Price: Rs 6,999 (2 GB RAM & 16 GB storage), 7,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage)

Rs 6,999 (2 GB RAM & 16 GB storage), 7,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage) Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India. Sale starts on 28th August 2018 at 12 PM. Prime members will get early access on 27th August 2018 at 12 PM.

The 10.or D2 is the successor to the last year’s 10.or D which was a budget smartphone priced under Rs 5,000. The 10.or D2 highlights its 5.45-inch 18:9 IPS display with a resolution of HD+. This is the major upgrade from its predecessor while the rest seems to be similar.

In terms of design, it has polycarbonate build with curved edges on the back. There’s no 2.5D curve on the glass and you won’t find a fingerprint scanner on the phone which is disappointing since the predecessor with lesser price has it.

The phone offers a 13 MP f/2.0 camera on the rear side utilizing the Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front side both aided by LED flash.

The 10.or D2 is an entry-level smartphone featuring a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. Moreover, there’s an Adreno 308 GPU to deal with gaming and a battery worth 3,200 mAh that lasts over a day.

There are a total of two variants, one of 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage and the other one having 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 128 GB.

On the software front, the 10.or D2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with stock UI. It comes with a number of preinstalled Amazon apps, you will find Amazon shopping, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, and Amazon Alexa.

The bottom offers a micro USB port while the 3.5 mm jack is at the top. Both, the top and the bottom comes with two microphones while the loudspeakers are on the backside.

On the right side, you will find power and volume keys and on the left side is a SIM tray. The SIM tray has a separate microSD card slot with two nano SIM slots, however, dual-VoLTE isn’t supported, only one 4G SIM at a time.

Since it’s from Amazon itself, it will be available exclusively on Amazon India. The price for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB variant starts at Rs 6,999 and the price for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB variant starts at Rs 7,999. 10.or D2 is available in two colors – Beyond Back, and Glow Gold.

The sale starts on 28th August 2018 at 12 PM, however, Amazon Prime members can get early access from 27th August at 12 PM.