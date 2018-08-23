Infinix Note 5 Android One launched in India with 5.99-inch 18:9 display, Dual VoLTE and 4500 mAh battery

Last year in August, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix, which is owned by Transsion Holdings, launched the Infinix Note 4 in India with a price tag of ₹8999. Now after more than a year, Infinix has launched successor to the Note 4 in India, dubbed Infinix Note 5.

Unlike last year’s Note 4, the Infinix Note 5 launched in India today is an Android One smartphone, which means it runs stock Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch IPS display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop.

Moving on, the back of the Infinix Note 5 flaunts a glass finish with a “10-layer coating of reflective nano-chrome particles”. Under the hood, the Note 5 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC which is paired with 3/4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 32/64 GB of storage on-board.

For photography, the Infinix Note 5 comes with a 12 MP camera at the back along with a 16 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with AI-based camera features like AI Beauty and AI Bokeh. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication, and, the smartphone also comes with support for Dual VoLTE.

The Infinix Note 5 comes in three colors – Berlin Gray, Ice Blue and Milan Black – and, it ships with a huge 4500 mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charging. Infinix says that you can get up to one day of backup with 30 minutes of charging.

Infinix Note 5 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P23 octa-core processor

Infinix Note 5 Price in India and Availability