Lava Z61 launched in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Back in March this year, Indian handset manufacturer Lava launched the Lava Z50 in India with a price tag of ₹4400. The Z50 is the first smartphone from Lava that runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). Moreover, it’s also the first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone that was launched in India. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphones in India, Lava has today launched the Lava Z61 in the country.

The Lava Z61 is an Android Go smartphone running Android Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android which is built especially for smartphones with weak hardware like a measly 1 GB or less amount of RAM. Well, this should make it clear to you that that the Lava Z61 is a low-end smartphone.

The Lava Z61 is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. However, Lava has said that the 2 GB RAM variant will be launched in India next month. That said, the Z61 features a 5.45-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display also comes with 2.5D curved glass atop along with the protection of Gorilla Glass.

At the back, the Lava Z61 has an 8 MP camera that’s accompanied by LED flash, and on the front, it has a 5 MP camera which too is accompanied by LED flash. The camera comes with Bokeh Mode as well as ‘Sharp Click’ technology which Lava says allows the users to “capture even the smallest details; providing unprecedented photography experience”.

The Laval Z61 is offered in two colors – Black and Gold – and ships with a 3000 mAh battery which Lava says can last “up to 1.5 days with a single charge”.

Commenting on the launch of Lava Z61 in India, Mr. Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International, said, “We, at LAVA, believe that the smallest details can make a big difference. Our new smartphone, Z61, is a testimony to that. It is a perfect amalgamation of great looks and impeccable performance; combined with unparalleled camera experience. With its Sharp Click Technology, Z61 is designed to capture the most alluring, high-definition pictures and the HD+ screen allows users to consume videos in superb quality. We sincerely hope and believe that our customers will bestow equal or more love to this new addition in our very successful Z series smartphones.“

Lava Z61 Android Oreo (Go Edition) Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core processor

1/2 GB

1/2 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass

8 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash

5 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash

16 GB

Expandable via microSD card

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Black, Gold

3000 mAh

Lava Z61 Android Oreo (Go Edition) Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5750

Available through 80,000 retail outlets across the country. 2 GB RAM variant will be available next month.

Lava Z61 Android Oreo (Go Edition) Offers