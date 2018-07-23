Mobile Phones / Tablets

COMIO X1 launched in India with 5.5-inch 18:9 display, 13 MP camera and Dual 4G VoLTE

By Sagar Bakre
0

Back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand COMIO launched the COMIO X1 Note in India that comes with 18:9 display, dual rear cameras and carries a price tag of ₹9999. Now today, the company has launched the COMIO X1 in India which is a toned-down version of the X1 Note.

comio-x1-1

The COMIO X1 sports a 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6739 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.28 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

The COMIO X1 comes with 16 GB of internal storage and you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The X1 has a dedicated slot for X1 which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card in the smartphone at the same time.

The COMIO X1 features a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but, it also comes with AI-powered Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

The COMIO X1 comes in Red Hot, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black colors, and, comes packed with a 3050 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

COMIO X1 Specifications

  • CPU: 1.28 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Display: 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 294 ppi
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with 4P lens, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bike Mode
  • Colors: Red Hot, Sunrise Gold, Royal Black
  • Battery: 3050 mAh

COMIO X1 Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹7499
  • Availability: Available on Flipkart

COMIO X1 Offers

  • Cashback of ₹2200 from Reliance Jio (44 vouchers worth ₹50 each) at the time of first successful recharge of ₹198/299 monthly plans
  • 100 days extended warranty
  • One-time free screen replacement
  • 30-day replacement warranty

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like
Mobile Phones / Tablets

Tecno Camon iTwin Hands-on [Images]

Mobile Phones / Tablets

Tecno Camon iTwin launched in India with 6-inch 18:9 display, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Mobile Phones / Tablets

Corning announces Gorilla Glass 6; Can survive 15 drops from 1 meter height

Reliance Jio

Google Maps now available on JioPhone

Leave a Reply

avatar