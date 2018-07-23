COMIO X1 launched in India with 5.5-inch 18:9 display, 13 MP camera and Dual 4G VoLTE

Back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand COMIO launched the COMIO X1 Note in India that comes with 18:9 display, dual rear cameras and carries a price tag of ₹9999. Now today, the company has launched the COMIO X1 in India which is a toned-down version of the X1 Note.

The COMIO X1 sports a 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6739 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.28 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

The COMIO X1 comes with 16 GB of internal storage and you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The X1 has a dedicated slot for X1 which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card in the smartphone at the same time.

The COMIO X1 features a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but, it also comes with AI-powered Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

The COMIO X1 comes in Red Hot, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black colors, and, comes packed with a 3050 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

COMIO X1 Specifications

CPU: 1.28 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 294 ppi

COMIO X1 Price in India and Availability

COMIO X1 Offers