LG unveiled the G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ at MWC this year and now the G7+ ThinQ is finally launched in India. LG Electronics India today announces the launch of its flagship smartphone featuring Snapdragon 845, dual cameras, a dedicated Google Assistant key, and a new notch design with a military-grade certified design.

LG sports a new design aesthetic for the first time in its G series, the LG G7 Plus ThinQ is MLT-STD 810 certified for military-grade durability, while the IP68 dust and water-resistant and the glass-metal construction is carried out from the predecessor LG G6.

The South Korean tech giant also joined the league of notched phones. This is perhaps the first smartphone from LG to feature a notch on the screen and offer a Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is a 1000 nits super bright 6.1-inch Quad HD+ IPS display (3120 x 1440 pixels resolution) with a new aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The LG G7+ ThinQ is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the sides, the front and the back. The power button is moved to the right while the fingerprint scanner which was housed on the power button at the back is now separated. There’s an additional key that Google Assistant and Google Lens.

For imaging, it uses the same dual-camera setup LG G7 ThinQ has, you will find two 16 MP + 16 MP (f/1.6 + f/1.9) cameras at the back with one being a wide-angle camera of 109-degree FOV. For the selfies, there is an 8 MP camera on the front side with wide angle lens as well.

The camera is powered by AI with a name AI CAM feature that supports 19 different shooting modes. Other features include Portrait mode, Live Photos, AR stickers that is capable to produce 2D/3D overlays on your face.

Moreover, the LG G7+ ThinQ is equipped with BoomBoxSpeakers and support for DTS:X and Hi-Fi Quad DAC for high-quality audio experience when paired with high-impedance earphones. With Super Far Field Voice Recognition and its highly sensitive microphone, it can recognize voice commands from up to 5 meters.

LG G7 Plus ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the one which powers the OnePlus 6, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, and Vivo NEX. Since it’s Plus variant, it has rather a 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB storage laced with the Adreno 630 for gaming.

All of these are fueled by a 3,000 mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Advait Vaidya Mobile Business Head said,

“LG has always been about innovation and new technologies. The G series received a great response last year with the launch of LG G6 and to further enhance the smartphone experience, we are proud to introduce LG G7+ ThinQ in India. Along with power-packed feature list, the smartphone is incorporated with Artificial Intelligence technology that increases the level of real-time engagement for customers. With this addition to the G series range, we hope to continue to the momentum of providing our customers class-leading products.”

The LG G7+ ThinQ is priced Rs 39,990 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and is available exclusively on Flipkart starting from 10th August.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart Said,

“We are delighted to launch the new LG G7+ ThinQ exclusively on Flipkart. We believe this product will redefine smartphones by enabling a completely new flagship experience to our customers. This product is a truly unique addition to our premium smartphones portfolio and will enable us to offer the widest selection to our customers in this segment.”

LG G7+ ThinQ Specifications

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display with Gorilla Glass 5, 1000-nits brightness and 564 ppi pixel density Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 64-bit processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET GPU: Adreno 630

128 GB internal, expands up to 2 TB via microSD card Main Camera: 16 MP Standard (f/1.6 aperture) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 109-degree wide-angle lens) with AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Stickers and LED flash

Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Battery: 3,000 mAh, Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging support

LG G7+ ThinQ Price and Availability