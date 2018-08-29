POCO F1 goes on sale in India, here are the pricing and offer details
Earlier this month, China-based Xiaomi announced its new sub-brand – Pocophone – which is called POCO in India. And, the first smartphone launched by POCO in India is the POCO F1. The POCO F1 was launched in India last week with a starting price of ₹20,990 and hardware that’s flagship grade. This is exactly the reason why there’s a lot of interest for this smartphone. Well, those who have been waiting to buy the POCO F1 will be able to buy it today.
The POCO F1 will go on sale today at 12 pm through Mi.com and Flipkart. The POCO F1 is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹20,999, 128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹23,999, and, the 256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹28,999.
POCO F1 Specifications
- CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 630
- Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology
- Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant)
- Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
POCO F1 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹23,999
- Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ₹28,999
- Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart
POCO F1 Offers
- No-cost EMI (on Flipkart only)
- ₹1000 off on purchases through HDFC Debit and Credit Cards
- ₹8000 benefits and up to 6 Terabytes of mobile data from Reliance Jio
