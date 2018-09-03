Last week, we reported that Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the Honor 7S in India in first week of September, that is this week. Well now, Honor has officially confirmed that it is going to launch the 7S in India this week.

Honor through Twitter has confirmed that it’s launching the 7S in India this week. The phone will be launched on September 4 in India, i.e., tomorrow. The launch event will start at 2 pm, and those who are interested can watch the event live on Honor’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.

Curious about what the upcoming #Honor7S holds for you?

Get ready as the wait ends in less than 2 days!

Watch the online launch LIVE on Tuesday, 4th September, on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter! #ViewMoreDoMore pic.twitter.com/OpnBvN5YP6 — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) September 2, 2018

The Honor 7S was first launched in Pakistan back in late May this year. However, the 7S isn’t any new phone. It’s actually a re-branded Honor Play 7 that was launched in China in the same month. The Honor 7S is a budget smartphone that’s powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is mated to 2 GB RAM.

The 7S sports a 5.45-inch LCD display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. For photography, it comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone has 16 GB of storage on-board but you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. You can check out full specs of the Honor 7S down below.

Honor 7S Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: PowerVR GE8100

PowerVR GE8100 Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with flash

5 MP with flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3020 mAh

There’s no word on the pricing of Honor 7S in India, but we don’t have to wait much to know that as Honor will reveal the pricing as well as availability details at tomorrow’s launch event.