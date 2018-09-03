Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirms Dual VoLTE on Redmi 6 series smartphones launching in India on September 5

By Sagar Bakre
Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi sent out invites to the Indian media for a launch event scheduled on September 5 where it is expected to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones. While Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly confirmed that it’s going to launch these three smartphones at its September 5 event in India, the company has confirmed that the smartphones launching on September 5 in India will come with Dual VoLTE.

xiaomi-redmi-6-pro-2
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi has shared an image on Twitter confirming that the smartphones it’s launching on September 5 will come with Dual VoLTE – meaning both the SIM slots on these smartphones will support VoLTE. The image has text that reads “Dual VoLTE’s HD quality” followed by “Ab high-speed data performance ki full-on guarantee“.

Like we already said, Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly confirmed that it’s going to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India on September 5. However, the invites (pictured below) sent to the media by Xiaomi include the number ‘6’ behind which are three smartphones – one of which has a notched display, and the other two have a notchless display. Well, this indicates that the smartphones Xiaomi is going to launch on September 5 are indeed the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 and 6A come with a notchless display whereas the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a nothced display.

xiaomi-redmi-6-6a-6-pro-india-launch-invite

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

  • CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3/4 GB
  • Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid SlM Slot
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

  • CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid SlM Slot
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Face Unlock
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

  • CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3/4 GB
  • Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual Nano
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock
  • Colors: Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Blue
  • Battery: 4000 mAh

We should know more about the pricing and availability of these three Redmi 6 series smartphones on September 5. What do you think would be an ideal price of these smartphones in India?

