Xiaomi confirms Dual VoLTE on Redmi 6 series smartphones launching in India on September 5

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi sent out invites to the Indian media for a launch event scheduled on September 5 where it is expected to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones. While Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly confirmed that it’s going to launch these three smartphones at its September 5 event in India, the company has confirmed that the smartphones launching on September 5 in India will come with Dual VoLTE.

Xiaomi has shared an image on Twitter confirming that the smartphones it’s launching on September 5 will come with Dual VoLTE – meaning both the SIM slots on these smartphones will support VoLTE. The image has text that reads “Dual VoLTE’s HD quality” followed by “Ab high-speed data performance ki full-on guarantee“.

We got it! #DeshKeNayeSmartphones arriving on 5th September. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/dB0EMYuSdR — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 1, 2018

Like we already said, Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly confirmed that it’s going to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India on September 5. However, the invites (pictured below) sent to the media by Xiaomi include the number ‘6’ behind which are three smartphones – one of which has a notched display, and the other two have a notchless display. Well, this indicates that the smartphones Xiaomi is going to launch on September 5 are indeed the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 and 6A come with a notchless display whereas the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a nothced display.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SlM Slot

Dual Hybrid SlM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SlM Slot

Dual Hybrid SlM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Blue

Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

We should know more about the pricing and availability of these three Redmi 6 series smartphones on September 5. What do you think would be an ideal price of these smartphones in India?