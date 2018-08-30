Update: Xiaomi has sent out invites to the media for a launch event scheduled on September 5 in India where it is very likely to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro for the Indian market.

Original Story: Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in India this month – the Xiaomi Mi A2, and, the POCO F1. Well, the POCO F1 is actually a product of Xiaomi’s new sub-brand Pocophone which is called POCO in India. Having said that, after launching two smartphones in India this month, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch three more smartphones in India soon.

Xiaomi has shared a video on Twitter teasing the launch of three new smartphones in India. Xiaomi has used the hashtag #DeshKeNayeSmartphones to promote these upcoming smartphones. While Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the name of these smartphones or when it’s going to launch them, the video that has been shared by the company pretty much confirms that Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro in India soon.

The video includes the number ‘6’ in pink color with three smartphones in the background. The smartphone in the center has a notch which hints at the Redmi 6 Pro, whereas, the other two smartphones look the same which hint at the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

Like we said, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the date of launch of these three smartphones, but, back in early July, we came across a report which stated that Xiaomi was going to launch the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in India in the month of September. Well, it looks like that report will turn out to be true pretty soon.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 and 6A look very much the same, but, they are differentiated by the amount of RAM and processor. Oh, and yes, unlike the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner and dual rear cameras.

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 and Helio 22 respectively, whereas, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Xiaomi’s beloved Snapdragon 625 SoC. For those unaware, the Mi A2 that was launched in India this month is actually a re-branded Mi 6X, and, the Mi A2 Lite which wasn’t launched by Xiaomi in India is a re-branded Redmi 6 Pro. So in a way, those who missed the Mi A2 Lite in India will get it soon, but, it will run MIUI instead of stock Android.

You can check specifications of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro down below.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Dual Hybrid SlM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor

2 GB Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SlM Slot

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

We should know the launch date of these smartphones soon.