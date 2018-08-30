HTC U12 Life goes official with Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual-finish design and dual rear cameras

Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC announced the HTC U12+ back in May this year. The U12+ is a flagship smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6 GB RAM. Well now, the company has announced HTC U12 Life, which unlike the U12+, is a mid-ranger.

Being a mid-range smartphone, the HTC U12 Life comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC running the show which is paired with 4 GB of DDR4X RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage on-board. Having said that, one of the biggest highlight of HTC U12 Life is its design.

On the front, you have a 6-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. But, the back of the U12 Life flaunts a dual-finish design which reminds us of Google’s Pixel smartphones. However, unlike the Pixels, the U12 Life doesn’t have a two-tone glass-metal design. Instead, the top portion of the phone is actually acrylic glass, whereas, the bottom of the phone is etched with “soft, subtle stripes”. HTC calls this “Dual Tone Liquid Surface” design.

The back of the U12 Life is also home to a dual camera setup which is placed vertically in the top-left corner, and, a fingerprint scanner that’s located slightly below it, but in center alignment. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera which can record 4K videos and capture photos with Bokeh Effect. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, you get a 13 MP single snapper on the front.

Lastly, the HTC U12 Life comes in two color options – Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple – and, it ships with a 3600 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

HTC U12 Life Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB DDR4X

4 GB DDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense

Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, Bokeh Mode, 4K video recording and dual LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, Bokeh Mode, 4K video recording and dual LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, HDR, Beauty Mode and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, HDR, Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Moonlight Blue, Twilight Purple

Moonlight Blue, Twilight Purple Battery: 3600 mAh with 10W (5V/2A) charging

HTC U12 Life Price and Availability