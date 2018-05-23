htc-u12-plus

After a long time, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer has started showing off by announcing its flagship HTC U12+ today. The HTC U12+ main feature is the quad cameras alongside sports the fastest Snapdragon 845 SoC. For those who are unaware, the HTC U12+ is the successor to last year’s HTC U11+.

This is 2018 and things like dual cameras, 18:9 display, Android Oreo is necessary and the HTC U12+ has it. The HTC U12+ battles against the recently launched OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and LG G7 ThinQ smartphones.

It’s the first smartphone from HTC that offers quad cameras. Talking about the four cameras, the rear side has two cameras 12 MP f/1.8 + 16 MP f/2.6 and the front has dual 8 MP + 8 MP (f/2.0) cameras.

There are no physical buttons on the phone. Similar to Apple’s force touch technology, HTC has opted for a new technology called Edge Sense 2.0 that works based on the pressure applied to the buttons. The phone lacks the 3.5 mm port for headphones and has to rely on the USB Type-C port.

It sports a 6-inch Super LCD6 display with Quad HD+ panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display has support for DCI-P3 and HDR10.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB RAM running. The internal storage depends on the region, however, it’s available up to 128 GB. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and packs a 3,500 mAh battery with fast charging Quick Charge 4.0 support.

HTC U12+ will be available in three color options – Translucent Blue, Ceramic Black, and Flame Red. The 64 GB variant is priced at $799.99 in the US which is equivalent to Rs 54,740.

HTC U12+ Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch Super LCD6 display, Quad HD+ resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels)

6.0-inch Super LCD6 display, Quad HD+ resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels) Software: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 10nm, 64-bit

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 10nm, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal

64 GB OR 128 GB internal Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP f/1.6 + 16 MP f/2.6)

Dual cameras (12 MP f/1.6 + 16 MP f/2.6) Selfie Camera: Dual 8 MP + 8 MP

Dual 8 MP + 8 MP Cellular: 4G LTE network

4G LTE network Battery: 3,500 mAh

HTC U12+ Price & Availability