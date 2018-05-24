Honor 7X receiving Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update in India

Back in March, Huawei-sub brand Honor rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Honor 7X. But, that update was only rolled out to beta testers. However, later in April, Honor announced that it will start rolling out the final build of Oreo update for 7X from April 30. But, that was only for users in the US. However, the company later on rolled out the Oreo update to some 7X users in India, and now, the Oreo update is finally being rolled out to all the 7X users in India.

Honor has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update for the 7X in India. The update is rolled out over-the-air and weighs 2.49 GB in size, hence, it’s advisable to download the update over a Wi-Fi connection for faster download speeds and to avoid incurring any extra charges on your mobile data.

As this is an Oreo update, it brings in features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework and more to the 7X. Moreover, as this Oreo update bumps up the EMUI version on the 7X to 8.0, you get features like floating navigation dock, seamless LinkedIn integration and more.

In addition to all this, the Oreo update also brings in VoLTE support for Vodafone, Idea and Jio to the device.

Have you received the Oreo update on your Honor 7X? How has your experience been so far?