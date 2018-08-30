Micromax sub-brand YU launched the YU Yureka 2 in India back in September last year. And, after maintaining radio silence for almost a year, YU has finally launched a new smartphone in India, dubbed YU Ace.

With Ace, YU wants to take on Xiaomi’s budget smartphones in India. At least that’s what their press note hints at when it says “Micromax says Forget M I”. Anyways though, the YU Ace is a budget smartphone that’s priced under ₹10,000. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739WW quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants – 2 GB and 3 GB. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

The YU Ace sports a 5.45-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. In terms of optics, the YU Ace comes with a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front – both of which are accompanied by LED flash.

On the software side of things, the YU Ace runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, it sports a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication. However, the fingerprint scanner can also be used to secure your files on the phone. That said, in addition to fingerprint scanner, the YU Ace also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the YU Ace comes packed with a large 4000 mAh battery which is its marquee feature. Well, such a large battery should last you for a day with ease on a single full charge.

YU Ace Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739WW octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739WW octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 In-Cell TFT display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 In-Cell TFT display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Charcoal Grey, Dynamic Blue, Elektric Blue

Charcoal Grey, Dynamic Blue, Elektric Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

YU Ace Price in India and Availability