Motorola P30 Note announced with Snapdragon 636 SoC, 6.2-inch notched display and 5000 mAh battery

Last month, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Motorola P30 smartphone which looks like an Android-powered iPhone X. The company also launched two new Android One smartphones last weekend – Motorola One and Motorola One Power. And now, Motorola has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones with the launch of Motorola P30 Note.

The Motorola P30 Note is actually the Motorola One Power with a better front camera, slightly larger battery, and, the lack of stock Android. The Motorola P30 Note sports a 6.2-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 18.7:9 (Motorola advertises 19:9 though) and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also has small bezels with the back flaunting 3D metal design (translated from Chinese).

Under the hood, the Motorola P30 Note comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 running the show which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, but you can also expand the storage up to 128 GB using a microSD card.

The Motorola One Power comes with a 16 MP and a 5 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The P30 Note retains the same camera setup at the back, but, the front camera gets an upgrade to 12 MP. The One Power, being an Android One smartphone, runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, but, the P30 Note runs ZUI 4.0 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Another difference that we already mentioned between the One Power and the P30 Note is the battery. The One Power comes packed with a 4850 mAh battery, whereas, the P30 Note ships with a slightly larger 5000 mAh battery.

Motorola P30 Note Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Motorola P30 Note Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM: ¥1999 (around $293/₹20,771)

¥1999 (around $293/₹20,771) Price of 6 GB RAM: ¥2299 (around $337/₹23,888)

¥2299 (around $337/₹23,888) Availability: Available for purchase in China. Motorola One Power launching in India in October

