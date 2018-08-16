Motorola P30 announced with Snapdragon 636 SoC and iPhone X-like design

Earlier this month, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced the Moto Z3 as the world’s “first 5G-upgradable phone”. Well now, the company has announced the Motorola P30. The Motorola P30 is a mid-range smartphone, but, it can be easily mistaken for iPhone X.

The Motorola P30 boasts a 6.2-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also has a notch up top, and, the bottom bezel carries the Motorola branding. The back of the smartphone is ceramic covered with glass. Well, 2.5D curved glass to be precise. The back of the smartphone is also home to dual cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Well, all this makes the P30 look almost exactly like Apple iPhone’s X. Not to forget the wallpaper used by Motorola on the P30 that adds to it.

Under the hood, the Motorola P30 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ZUI 4.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The P30 comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB – and, users also have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Talking about the camera department, like we already said, the Motorola P30 rocks dual cameras at the back – one 16 MP and one 5 MP – and, on the front, you get a single 12 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes with AI-based camera features like “Double Sided AI Portrait Photography” (translated from Chinese), AI Short Video, and, some AR-based camera effects.

In addition to photography, Motorola has used AI for some other stuff as well like gaming and power saving.

The Motorola P30 comes in three colors, one of which is gradient color that “exhibits different variations in different light angles” (again, translated from Chinese). The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back which has Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo atop. The P30 ships with a 3000 mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charging.

Motorola P30 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: ZUI 4.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

ZUI 4.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (f/2.2 aperture) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, AR Camera Effects and LED flash

16 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (f/2.2 aperture) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, AR Camera Effects and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AR Camera Effects and flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AR Camera Effects and flash Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Gaming, AI Power Saving, Dolby Surround Sound, p2i coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Gaming, AI Power Saving, Dolby Surround Sound, p2i coating Colors: Black, White, Aurora Blue

Black, White, Aurora Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Motorola P30 Price and Availability

Price of 64 GB storage variant: ¥2099 (around $303/₹21,362)

¥2099 (around $303/₹21,362) Price of 128 GB storage variant: ¥2499 (around $361/₹25,433)

¥2499 (around $361/₹25,433) Availability: Available in China

