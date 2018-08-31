Motorola One and One Power Android One smartphones go official with 19:9 Max Vision Display

Over two weeks ago, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Motorola P30 in China which looks like an Android-powered iPhone X. And now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of products by launching two more smartphones – Motorola One and Motorola One Power. Both of these are Android One smartphones.

Motorola One

Being an Android One smartphone, the Motorola One runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo and Motorola has promised to upgrade the phone with Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. Furthermore, Motorola has also guarantees monthly security patches for a period of three years.

The Motorola One sports a 5.99-inch HD+ Max Vision display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch up top. The back of the phone is covered by curved glass and is home to dual cameras placed in the top-left corners in vertical orientation. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone which has Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo atop. And lastly, there’s also the Android One moniker down below.

The dual camera setup is a combination of one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera, and, on the front, you get an 8 MP single snapper for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Motorola One comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has 64 GB of storage on-board and ships with a 3000 mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging that offers 6 hours of power with just 20 minutes of charging.

Motorola One Power

In addition to Motorola One, Motorola has also announced the Motorola One Power. And, just like the One, the One Power is also an Android One smartphone, which means it gets the same software niceties that the One gets.

The design of the Motorola One Power is almost the same as the One, with the difference being that the One flaunts a glass back and the One Power doesn’t. Furthermore, the dual cameras on Motorola One are placed separately whereas the dual cameras on the One Power are placed as a single module.

Under the hood, the Motorola One Power comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC running the show which is mated to 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 Max Vision Display which is kept on by a large 4850 mAh battery. For photography, the Motorola One Power comes with dual cameras – 16 MP and 5 MP – at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back with Motorola’s bat-wing logo atop.

“We’ve added two new smartphones to the Motorola family – motorola one and motorola one power. These Android One smartphones give you the Android experience you love, three years of security updates and let you do more with a smart camera thanks to Google Lens. That’s just the beginning, because with your favorite moto experiences included, these smartphones are ready for you.” said Motorola in a blog post.

Motorola One Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.9-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display

5.9-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens

Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens Battery: 3000 mAh with TurboPower Charging

Motorola One Price and Availability

Price: €299 (around $348/₹24,750)

€299 (around $348/₹24,750) Availability: Will be available in various countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific in the coming months

Motorola One Power Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/ GB

3/4/ GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens

Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens Battery: 4850 mAh with TurboPower Charging

Motorola One Power Price and Availability

Price: To be announced locally

To be announced locally Availability: To be available in India in October

Motorola hasn’t shared the full specifications of Motorola One and Motorola One Power. The specifications we listed above are obtained from different sources. We will update this article as and when detailed specifications of both the One and One Power are available from Motorola.