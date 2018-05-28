Honor 7S goes official with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP rear camera

Over a week ago, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched a budget smartphone called Honor Play 7. And now today, Honor has launched yet another smartphone called Honor 7S. However, do note that the Honor 7S isn’t actually a new phone in terms of hardware or software. Instead, it’s just a re-branded Honor Play 7.

Needless to say, as the Honor 7S is a re-branded Honor Play 7, its design and underlying hardware are exactly the same as that of the Play 7. The Honor 7S sports a 5.45-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. As the screen is tall, the left and right bezels are small, with the top and bottom bezels being comparatively larger.

Under the hood, the Honor 7S has MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor running the show that’s coupled with 2 GB RAM and backed by PowerVR GE8100 GPU. The smartphone boots up to EMUI 8.1 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, has 16 GB of storage on board.

Photography department consists of a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The Honor 7S comes with support for dual SIM, and, also has a dedicated slot for microSD card slot which means you don’t have to choose between inserting an extra SIM or having more storage.

The Honor 7S comes in three colors – Black, Blue, Gold – and ships with a 3020 mAh battery that keeps the package up and running.

Honor 7S Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: PowerVR GE8100

PowerVR GE8100 Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with flash

5 MP with flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3020 mAh

Honor 7S Price and Availability

Price: PKR 14,499 (around $125/₹8420)

PKR 14,499 (around $125/₹8420) Availability: Available for purchase in Pakistan. Sold under the Honor Play 7 moniker in China. No word on availability in other markets.

