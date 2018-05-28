Honor 7S goes official with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP rear camera
It's actually the Honor Play 7 that was launched in China over a week ago
Over a week ago, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched a budget smartphone called Honor Play 7. And now today, Honor has launched yet another smartphone called Honor 7S. However, do note that the Honor 7S isn’t actually a new phone in terms of hardware or software. Instead, it’s just a re-branded Honor Play 7.
Needless to say, as the Honor 7S is a re-branded Honor Play 7, its design and underlying hardware are exactly the same as that of the Play 7. The Honor 7S sports a 5.45-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. As the screen is tall, the left and right bezels are small, with the top and bottom bezels being comparatively larger.
Under the hood, the Honor 7S has MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor running the show that’s coupled with 2 GB RAM and backed by PowerVR GE8100 GPU. The smartphone boots up to EMUI 8.1 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, has 16 GB of storage on board.
Photography department consists of a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The Honor 7S comes with support for dual SIM, and, also has a dedicated slot for microSD card slot which means you don’t have to choose between inserting an extra SIM or having more storage.
The Honor 7S comes in three colors – Black, Blue, Gold – and ships with a 3020 mAh battery that keeps the package up and running.
Honor 7S Specifications
- CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: PowerVR GE8100
- Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Colors: Black, Blue, Gold
- Battery: 3020 mAh
Honor 7S Price and Availability
- Price: PKR 14,499 (around $125/₹8420)
- Availability: Available for purchase in Pakistan. Sold under the Honor Play 7 moniker in China. No word on availability in other markets.
