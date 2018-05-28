Tecno Camon iClick Hands-on [Images]

Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, has come up with a new smartphone Tecno Camon iClick and it appears to be the company’s flagship product that costs Rs 13,999. The midrange category is filled with several phones, Tecno Camon iClick emerges with a large 6-inch 18:9 display and AI-powered camera.

Tecno Camon iClick Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch Full View Display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D contoured glass

6.0-inch Full View Display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D contoured glass Software: HiOS 3.3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HiOS 3.3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T), 16nm, 64 bit

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T), 16nm, 64 bit GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD support (Dedicated slot)

64 GB internal, microSD support (Dedicated slot) Main Camera: 16 MP f/1.8, AI ASD (auto scene detection), Super Pixel, adjustable flashlight, quad LED flash

16 MP f/1.8, AI ASD (auto scene detection), Super Pixel, adjustable flashlight, quad LED flash Selfie Camera: 20 MP f/2.0, AI bokeh, AI Beauty, dual LED flash, Screen flash

20 MP f/2.0, AI bokeh, AI Beauty, dual LED flash, Screen flash Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, dual VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, dual VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,750 mAh

3,750 mAh Colors: Midnight black, Champagne gold

Midnight black, Champagne gold Dimensions: 158.6 mm x 75.8 mm x 7.3 mm

158.6 mm x 75.8 mm x 7.3 mm Weight: 150 grams

150 grams Price: Rs 13,999

Check out the quick unboxing of the Tecno Camon iClick. The box includes Tecno Camon iClick, micro USB cable, charger, screen guard, silicon case, 3.5 mm earphones, earphones buds, SIM tray ejector, user manuals and warranty information.

The design is simplistic, compact, and light in weight (150 grams), although it’s made of plastic, it feels solid in the hands. It boasts a 5.7-inch Full View IPS display with a resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel) and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The front seems to be identical to the Redmi Note 5/Redmi Note 5 Pro, however, on the back, the camera has a horizontal appearance that looks like dual cameras, but isn’t. The fingerprint scanner is at the back with Tecno branding just below, while the front doesn’t offer any physical touch keys, they are on-screen.

Tecno Camon iClick is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6737T) SoC and 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM. Also available is the large 64 GB internal storage with options to expand it via microSD card. The microSD card here is standalone which means that you have the option to add the card separately without removing the SIM cards.

On the battery side, the Tecno Camon iClick is backed by a 3,750 mAh battery that is claimed to last one whole day or 420 hours of standby time. Speaking of the competition, these specs are fairly good and competes with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and other similar phones.

The Click in its name tells us that it’s more of a camera-centric phone, the Camon iClick offers 20 MP selfie camera and 16 MP rear camera both powered by AI. The 16 MP f/1.8 rear camera features AI ASD (auto scene detection), Super Pixel, quad LED flash with adjustable flashlight on video calls. The 20 MP f/2.0 selfie camera, on the other hand, has AI bokeh, AI Beauty, and dual LED flash as well as Screen flash.

Coming to the sides, the right side offers a power key, volume keys and a SIM tray that carries two nano SIM slots and a separate microSD card slot. The bottom has a micro USB port, loudspeakers, 3.5 mm port and a microphone.

Tecno offers a promise of 100 days replacement warranty, 1-time screen replacement, and 1-month extended warranty. Currently, it’s the only Indian brand to offer such benefits while others are stuck with the standard warranty.

The Tecno Camon iClick comes in two colors – Midnight Black and Champagne Gold and will be available across India in over 35,000 retail outlets.

For the price of Rs 13,999, there seem to have much better phones available in the market like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, however, lacks Android Oreo. Tecno Camon iClick is offering as much, Android 8.1 Oreo, front 20 MP with dual LED flash and 16 MP camera with quad-LED flash in the budget segment which is controlled by these Chinese giants – Xiaomi and Honor.

Do you think it can compete with the Chinese rivals?