Tecno Camon i Click launched in India with 6-inch 18:9 display and 20 MP front camera with AI-based features

Tecno Mobile – a smartphone brand of Transsion India – launched the Tecno Camon i Sky in India last month. The Tecno Camon i Sky is priced at ₹7499 and is the cheapest smartphone with 18:9 display that runs Android Oreo. Well now, further expanding its product portfolio, Tecno has today launched the Tecno Camon i Click in India.

The Tecno Camon i Click looks similar to the Tecno Camon i Sky launched last month. It has a plastic uni-body construction with the back having a metallic finish. The Camon i Click sports a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon i Click comes with MediaTek’s Helio P23 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.0 GHz and is laced with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs HiOS 3.3.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

As far as photography is concerned, the Tecno Camon i Click features a 16 MP camera at the back along with a 20 MP camera on the front. The rear camera has f/1.8 aperture whereas the front camera has f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is also accompanied by dual flash so that you can take brighter photos in low-light conditions.

Having said that, the 20 MP front camera comes with some AI-based features like AI Beauty Mode, AI Auto Scene Recognition, AI Bokeh, and, AI Soft Flash Light. The AI Beauty Mode enables skin softening, skin brightening and eye brightening, whereas, the AI Auto Scene Recognition automatically detects different scenes and adjusts camera settings for a better photo.

Speaking about the AI Bokeh feature, it blurs out the background in the image to help the subject stand out more clearly. And lastly, the AI Soft Flash Light detects the brightness level and adjusts bi-colored flash brightness to give you better results when taking selfies.

That said, the 16 MP rear camera also comes with a feature that gives you a single photo of 64 MP resolution by taking three photos at a time and combining them into one.

The Camon i Click features a fingerprint scanner on its back, however, it also comes with Face Unlock feature that recognizes 255 facial points to unlock the smartphone. Moreover, in addition to unlocking the smartphone, the fingerprint scanner can also be used to answer calls, lock apps and take pictures.

The Camon i Click is offered in two colors – Midnight Black and Champagne Gold – and, it ships with a 3750 mAh battery which Tecno says offers 420 hours of standby time, 30 hours of calling, 11 hours of web browsing, 13 hours of video playback, and, 9 hours of gaming.

Commenting on the launch of Tecno Camon i Click, Gaurav Tikoo, Sr. Vice President, Marketing, TRANSSION India, said, “At TECNO, we believe in offering the best product experience to our consumers that’s gets them hooked. We constantly keep working on consumers’ feedback and suggestions to bring out meaningful products/features and this helps us enhance their smartphone experience. The AI-powered Camera Smartphone CAMON iCLICK is a testament of that. We are thrilled to launch CAMON iCLICK, a sensational, AI-powered Best Anylight Camera, boasts of powerful battery and fascinating design with Full View display, empowering consumers to have a rich smartphone experience.”

Tecno Camon i Click Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P23 (MTK6763) octa-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P23 (MTK6763) octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3

4 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Operating System: HiOS 3.3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HiOS 3.3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full View 18:9 Display with 2.5D contoured glass

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full View 18:9 Display with 2.5D contoured glass Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Auto Scene Detection, Super Pixel and quad-LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Auto Scene Detection, Super Pixel and quad-LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, AI Auto Scene Recognition, AI Soft Flash and LED flash

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, AI Auto Scene Recognition, AI Soft Flash and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (with dual VoLTE)

Dual SIM (with dual VoLTE) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold

Midnight Black, Champagne Gold Battery: 3750 mAh

Tecno Camon i Click Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Availability: Available through retail stores across the country

Tecno Camon i Click Offers