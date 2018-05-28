Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 globally on May 16 at an event in London. And the next day, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 in India and China. The smartphone went on sale from May 22 globally, and soon after, it received an update that brought along features like slow-motion video recording and the ability to hide the notch. However, this update removed one much-needed feature from the OnePlus 6 – the ‘Always-on Ambient Display’.

With a recent update, OnePlus removed the always-on ambient display feature from the OnePlus 6. Previous OnePlus smartphones like the OnePlus 5 and 5T come with ambient display feature that wakes up the screen when notifications arrive, or when you lift up the phone. But, the OnePlus 6 had an option to keep the ambient display always on, which means the display of the OnePlus 6 remained always on and showed information about notifications, date and time.

However, several users on Reddit are reporting that OnePlus has removed the always-on ambient display feature with the last update. Upon being contacted by a OnePlus 6 owner, OnePlus Customer Support said that the “always on display on OnePlus 6 was removed due to battery saving concern“.

Well, this is totally nonsensical. It makes no sense for OnePlus to remove the always-on ambient display feature from the OnePlus 6 citing battery concerns. In fact, OnePlus should have left it to the users to decide whether they want to use the always-on ambient display feature or not. If the users want more battery life out of their OnePlus 6, they will disable the always-on ambient display, but if they are fine with lesser battery backup, they will turn it on.

OnePlus’ decision to remove the always-on ambient display from the OnePlus 6 certainly won’t go down well with the users, and upon receiving backlash, we are pretty sure that the Chinese will add this feature again with a software update. After all, OnePlus is known to listen to the community and has even added features from its newest flagships to its older smartphones (bringing OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock to OnePlus 3 and 3T) in the past.

It now remains to be seen if and when OnePlus rolls out the always-on ambient display to the OnePlus 6.

