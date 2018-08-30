Honor 7S reportedly launching in India next week

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Play in India earlier this month with a starting price of ₹19,999. And now, if the latest report is to be believed, then the company is all set to launch one more smartphone in India in September – the Honor 7S.

According to a report by IANS, the Honor 7S will be launched in India in September. In fact, it’s said to launch in India next week. The Honor 7S was launched in Pakistan back in late May this year. However, the 7S isn’t any new smartphone. It’s actually a re-branded Honor Play 7 that was launched in China.

The Honor 7S is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. For photography, the Honor 7S features a 13 MP camera at the back, and, on the front, you get a 5 MP camera.

The Honor 7S comes with 16 GB of internal storage, but, it also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB. The 7S sports a 5.45-inch display on the front and it comes packed with a 3020 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Honor 7S Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

13 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with flash

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3020 mAh

There’s no word from Honor yet regarding the launch of 7S in India, but, if this report holds any water, then we will indeed see Honor launching the 7S in India next week.

If launched in India, what do you think would be an ideal price of the Honor 7S? Sound-off in the comments down below.