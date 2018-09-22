Samsung Galaxy Watch launched in India with Super AMOLED display, IP68 dust and water resistance, and more

At its Unpacked event in New York last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced two new products under its Galaxy brand – the Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Note9 was launched in India exactly a month ago with a base price of ₹67,900, and now, Samsung has finally launched Galaxy Watch as well in the country.

The Galaxy Watch is successor to the Gear S3 that was announced way back in September 2016. Being a successor to the Gear S3, it was initially expected to be called Gear S4, but Samsung ultimately decided to call it Galaxy Watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a smartwatch that also comes with some features of fitness trackers. The smartwatch comes in two sizes – 42 mm and 46 mm. The 42 mm version boasts a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED Full Color Always-On circular display, whereas the 46 mm version boasts a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED Full Color Always-On circular display. However, both of them have a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, and they come with the protection of Gorilla Glass DX+.

The Galaxy Watch is powered by Samsung’s Tizen based Wearable OS 4.0, and it comes with Exynos 9110 dual-core processor running the show which is clocked at 1.15 GHz and is paired with 768 MB RAM. The Galaxy Watch also comes with 4 GB of internal storage if you want to load music on it.

The Galaxy Watch comes with 5 ATM rating and IP68 certification, which means you don’t have to bother yourself with taking it off your wrist when going for a swim or a shower. The watch also comes with MIL-STD-810G military certification which makes it very durable.

Samsung had announced the LTE and Bluetooth variants of the Galaxy Watch, but, it has only launched the Bluetooth variant in India, with no word on if and when it will bring the LTE variant to the country.

Like we already said, the Samsung Galaxy Watch also comes with some features found on fitness trackers. It comes with heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, activity tracker, and more. It also comes with 21 indoor exercises and tracks a total of 39 workouts.

The 42 mm variant of the Galaxy Watch ships with a 270 mAh battery and the 46 mm variant of Galaxy Watch ships with a 472 mAh battery. Samsung says the battery on Galaxy Watch “lasts days on a single charge”, and with the “right kind of adjustments”, it can last through a working week.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy Watch, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said, “The Galaxy Watch extends our smartwatch tradition of blending timeless design with revolutionary technology. It is the perfect fashion accessory that can change completely to go with your look. And beneath its refined exterior, Galaxy Watch is a beast of a device, with features that keep up with a wide variety of activities & lifestyles. Put simply, Galaxy Watch is a testament to our single minded aim of meaningful innovation. That is why it leads the industry with a jaw dropping battery back-up that can last days on a single charge, delivering an uninterrupted & seamless experience that changes your lives“.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Specifications

CPU: 1.15 GHz Exynos 9110 dual-core processor

Tizen based Wearable OS 4.0 Display: 1.2-inch (42 mm variant) / 1.3-inch (46 mm variant) Circular Super AMOLED Full Color Always-On Display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection

Samsung Galaxy Watch Price in India and Availability