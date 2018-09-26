The Nokia 7 Plus Android One smartphone that was announced in late February this year and launched in April in India was slated to receive the Android Pie update this month. But, it looks like the users of Nokia 7 Plus will have to wait a bit more to get a pie of Pie (see what I did there?) on their phone, as the Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus met some delays.

At the launch event of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus in New Delhi last month, HMD’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said that the Nokia 7 Plus would get the Android Pie update in September. However, Sarvikas has now announced that Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus has been delayed due to a “couple of tricky platform specific certification bugs”.

#Android Pie 🥧for #Nokia 7 plus met with a couple of tricky platform specific certification bugs. We've got them now and are running final round of tests for quality assurance. Apologies for the delay. Like you know from Beta Labs, stability is there #nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 26, 2018

However, Sarvikas said that the bugs have been squashed out and the company is “running final round of tests for quality assurance” of the Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus. That said, Sarvikas didn’t reveal any time frame for the roll-out of Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus. But, we can very well expect it to roll-out next month.

The Nokia 7 Plus was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo on-board, and it got the 8.1 Oreo update in India in April. The Nokia 7 Plus was also a part of Google’s Android P Beta program, which is one of the reasons why HMD said it would roll-out the Pie update in September, which has now been delayed. But nonetheless, there are not a lot many smartphones running the stable build of Android Pie right now, and if you own the Nokia 7 Plus, you should be happy that it will be one of the first few smartphones to get Android Pie.

Are you a Nokia 7 Plus user?